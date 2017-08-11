A Long Island man was sentenced to 14 to 30 years behind bars in a fatal DWI hit-and-run and arson on Friday.Madi Grant, 36, of Oyster Bay crashed into another car on the Southern State Parkway in December 2014.The DA says that Grant spent several hours in a strip club in Queens where he drank alcohol and smoked marijuana and then left at 5:30 a.m.At approximately 6:30 a.m. Grant accelerated the car across all three lanes of traffic from the left to the right lane and slammed into the rear of the car driven by 59-year-old ironworker Sherman Richardson of Hempstead, who was on his way to work.Grant was travelling 84 mph at the time of the crash. The force of Grant's speed and the impact caused Richardson's car to veer off of the Parkway, where it slammed into a tree on the side of the road, killing him immediately.Despite Good Samaritan's best efforts, they couldn't catch Grant as he sped off, but they did provide a description to police.Later that day, the DA says Grant hired someone to light the car on fire in order to destroy evidence.At approximately 4:00 p.m. the car was found fully engulfed in flames in a residential neighborhood, in front of the house where Grant's children live."Sherman Richardson should still be alive with his wife, Jawana, and their family, friends and co-workers but for the egregious, criminal acts of this selfish, reckless defendant that shock the conscience," DA Madeline Singas said. "This case was solved and successfully prosecuted because of the tenacious work of the New York State Police and my Assistant Das. But, all across this state, many victims of crashes like this one do not receive justice. I am proud to stand with Jawana Richardson - and the many other victims of vehicular crimes - and call again for desperately needed reforms to vehicular crimes statutes. Penalties for hit and runs, and suspended license drivers who kill, must be raised."Grant was found guilty of manslaughter, arson, vehicle manslaughter, DWI, DWAI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and conspiracy.