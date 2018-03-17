SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx --A livery cab driver was shot five times by a passenger in the Soundview section of the Bronx early Saturday morning. Somehow, he survived.
The 26-year-old driver was shot three times in the torso and twice in the leg on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue around 12:45 a.m.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital. He's in stable condition and is expected to be OK.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene.
