MAN SHOT

Passenger shoots livery cab driver 5 times in Bronx

Marcus Solis is at Jacobi Medical Center in the Morris Park section with the latest.

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx --
A livery cab driver was shot five times by a passenger in the Soundview section of the Bronx early Saturday morning. Somehow, he survived.

The 26-year-old driver was shot three times in the torso and twice in the leg on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital. He's in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who fled the scene.

(Copyright ©2018 WJRT-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
