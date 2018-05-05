PLANE CRASH

Local rabbi killed in small plane crash in Middletown

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the plane crash from Middletown.

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLETOWN, Orange County (WABC) --
A local rabbi was killed in a small plane crash in Middletown, New York on Saturday.

An Aeronca 7AC aircraft crashed just after takeoff from Randall Airport.

Rabbi Aaron D. Panken, Ph.D, 53, was identified as the victim. Panken was the 12th president of the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion.

One other passenger was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital, officials said.


It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.

