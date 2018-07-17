Woman impaled in ankle by beach umbrella in Seaside Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was impaled in the ankle by a beach umbrella in New Jersey. (Photo from Instagram/@insert4coins)

Eyewitness News
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police say a woman from England was hospitalized after being impaled by a beach umbrella at the Jersey Shore Monday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to a first aid call on the beach at Hiering Avenue in Seaside Heights.

They found the 67-year-old London woman identified as Margaret Reynolds with an aluminum umbrella stretcher that had impaled entirely through her right ankle area, due to the force of the wind.

Police say Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo responded and cut the aluminum stretcher from the frame of the umbrella.

Reynolds was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Reynolds said in a statement, "It was a beautiful day and a gust of wind blew the umbrella. It was just an accident."

She is listed in good condition.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beachesSeaside HeightsOcean CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News