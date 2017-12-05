EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2740560" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police described the circumstances of the shooting in the Bronx.

Authorities say a man armed with a machete was killed in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx early Tuesday.He was shot in an apartment on the third floor of a building at 230 Brook Avenue in the Mott Haven section just after 4:15 a.m.Members of the Emergency Services Division were executing a search warrant at the apartment.Two members of the team went to a rear bedroom where they were confronted by a man brandishing a machete-type sword with a two-foot blade, police said.The man was ordered to drop the weapon and refused to comply.Police say when the suspect continued to approach an officer, the officer fired one shot.The man, in his 50's or 60s, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. He has not been identified. He was not the suspect police were looking for.Another older man who was also in the apartment was taken to the hospital for treatment.No police officers were injured.The NYPD released a photo of the machete:The warrant was obtained to search for guns and drugs in the apartment."They are very dangerous when you do these things," said Joseph Giacalone, a former NYPD Detective Sergeant and instructor at John Jay College.He said this is known as a no-knock search warrant and can be dangerous because of the uncertainty."I would believe he had plenty of time to react to the police and drop the knife, but he just seemed like wanted to fight them," he said.The initial suspect police were looking for later appeared at the apartment building and was arrested by police.----------