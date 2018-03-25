Man arrested in Chicago carrying NYPD SWAT gear and loaded handgun

Sandra Bookman has the ddetails after a man was arrested in Chicao carrying NYPD SWAT gear and a loaded handgun.

CHICAGO, Illinois (WABC) --
Police in Chicago say they have arrested a man who was carrying a loaded handgun and stolen NYPD body armor.

Authorities say officers napped Isaiah Malailua after police dogs found explosive residue in his bag at a train station.

The 21-year-old is from California. It is still unclear how he got the NYPD body armor.

NYPD say they are working with Chicago Police in the investigation.

Malailua is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

