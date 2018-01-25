JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A man was arrested in connection with the hit and run crash of a deaf man who was struck at a bus stop, prosecutors say.
The 19-year-old man was arrested late Thursday afternoon. Police say they are still searching for another suspect.
The victim was hit Tuesday morning by an SUV being chased by sheriff's officers throughout Jersey City.
Students and friends of 33-year-old Umar King prayed and hugged Wednesday night, wiping away a fountain of tears.
"I cried a lot yesterday, I'm trying my hardest not to cry cause I wanna be strong for my mother," said the victim's brother Raheem King, who watched from the side. "And I just don't know how to feel right now cause I lost a brother, my only brother."
King was a fixture of the Jersey City deaf community who taught sign language when he wasn't working for FedEx.
Just before dawn Tuesday as he waited for the bus, a sheriff's deputy was chasing a stolen SUV which lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into him.
"He was a church-going person who had a big heart," said a friend. "He was a great person and when he loved, he loved a lot. He was such a happy person who brought smiles to everybody."
