LONG ISLAND MISSING TEENS

Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder in Nassau County

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old whose body was found in the woods in Nassau County last month.

David Sosa-Guevara, of Wyandanch, is charged with second degree murder. He was arraigned Friday morning in Hempstead.

The victim, 16-year-old Angel Soler, was struck in the head and body numerous times with a machete July 21 at around 5 p.m. He was last seen leaving his home in Freeport.



His remains were found October 19 in Roosevelt -- the first of three sets of remains discovered in Nassau County last month.

Photos: Investigators search area of dead-end street


The search was kicked after officials with Homeland Security received what they called a very detailed tip about a body buried in the area of West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane. The tipster made them believe it could have been a gang-related murder.

Court papers indicate Sosa-Guevara was "acting in concert with others not yet arrested." More arrests are expected.

A joint statement was issued from both the Nassau County district attorney and police commissioner:

"This is a sensitive and ongoing investigation. We cannot comment further at this time."
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
