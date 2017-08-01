Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County

Police responded to a call of a burglary at a home in Medford.

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating a burglary in which a resident was injured in Suffolk County.

Three men believed to be armed with handguns entered 37 Locust Avenue South in Medford at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

A 29-year-old man was assaulted. A female occupant was restrained but uninjured.

Police say the suspects stole cash, jewelry and other items from the residence before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the address was targeted, according to police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
