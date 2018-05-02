Police released disturbing video of a slashing that happened right under the marquee of the Apollo Theater in Harlem.The slashing of the young woman, police say, is believed to be a random attack.The video shows just how random it was and how quickly it happened.The attack happened Monday night just after 8 p.m.You can see the suspect walking in the khaki pants right in front of the Apollo Theater.He passes the victim, and then takes a razor blade out of his mouth and goes back and slashes her across the right side of her face from behind.The video and some still photos from surveillance at the Apollo give a clear look at the suspect's face.Police are hoping someone can recognize him and turn him in.The victim was taken to Harlem hospital, she is recovering.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------