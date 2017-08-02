A man is charged with driving while intoxicated in the death of his girlfriend in Seaford, officials say.Detective Lieutenant Stephen Fitzpatrick said the couple had a domestic dispute during dinner at the Cardoon Restaurant in Seaford. As the couple left the restaurant, the man, identified as 57-year-old Robert Savinetti, tried to leave in his car while his girlfriend was still outside. As the victim was banging on the car, she got caught in the wheels, and was run over.The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later died.Savinetti was charted with DWI, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatality.Police are still looking into whether the incident was intentional.