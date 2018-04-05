UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A multi-state cocaine ring with roots on Manhattan's Upper West Side has been broken up after an eight month investigation.
Prosecutors say Gerardo Gonzalez was distributing drugs from his dead mother's apartment on Columbus Avenue and West 83rd Street.
The drugs were sold by five men in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Jersey City and Pittsburgh.
Multiple kilograms of cocaine, marijuana and $270,000 were seized during the investigation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts