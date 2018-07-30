Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --A man was charged with murder Saturday after a woman's body was found in a driveway in New Rochelle.
Jose Olmos, 28, was charged in connection to the death of 66-year-old Nurten Seljuk, whose body was found around 7:40 a.m. Friday at 270 Main Street, officials said.
Her body lying in the driveway under a pile of trash.
Seljuk appeared to suffer blunt force trauma to her head, but the official cause of death is pending.
Olmos appeared in court on Monday. He was charged with murder in the second degree.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have a permanent address and are believed to be homeless.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's General Investigation's Unit at (914) 654-2270.
