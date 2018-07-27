HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Woman's body found among trash pile in New Rochelle driveway

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the possible homicide in New Rochelle.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
A woman's body was found in a driveway in New Rochelle Friday, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police were called to 270 Main Street, the former Armory building, around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman's body lying in the driveway under a pile of trash.

The Medical Examiner will work to determine the cause of death.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's General Investigation's Unit at (914) 654-2270.

Related Topics:
body foundhomicide investigationNew RochelleWestchester CountyNew York
