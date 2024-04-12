Bronx mom due in court on murder charges in deaths of her 5-year-old twins

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A mother is facing murder charges after her twin children were found dead in their Bronx apartment last year.

Gloria Asamoah, 42, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of murder, as well as other charges earlier this week, and is due in court on Friday.

Asamoah's 5-year-old twins were found dead in their Mount Hope apartment back on December 18.

Originally, she told police they had recently been sick at school, but an autopsy determined they had been smothered.

Asamoah is being held in a psychiatric ward.

She is expected to be arraigned on the indictment after being cleared by doctors.

