Robbery victim speaks out as NYPD investigates bigger crime spree: 'I thought I was going to die'

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police have connected at least eight different robberies across the Bronx and Upper Manhattan where the suspects threaten their victims with a gun.

A walk across a pedestrian bridge from Washington Heights to the Bronx became a walk one man will never forget after he came face to face with two robbers.

"They were just saying they were going to kill me if I don't give them the money - know what I mean? And they made me kneel with a pistol pointed at my head," the victim said Wednesday.

The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had just stopped by the bank before crossing the bridge and feared for his life.

"I thought I was going to die," he said.

The robbery happened on March 18 just after 7 p.m. It's one of eight that police are now investigating as a part of a pattern starting last month and spanning the Bronx, Washington Heights and Inwood.

Police released video of one of the suspects who is accused of not only jumping the turnstiles - but people too.

Now the community is speaking out and they want him off the streets.

"That's very important because then it could happen to me, it could happen to someone else again, very scary," said Kadeisha Montique, whose family lives in Washington Heights.

Police say some of the robberies have been violent and the suspects have been armed in some cases when they threaten their victims - who have mostly been young men.

One victim was punched in the face.

Police say among the items stolen include electric bikes, air pods, clothes -- and the biggest score was $1,300 from the victim who spoke with Eyewitness News.

"The worst thing I withdrew some money from my account - almost everything for my rent - and they took it all, that was my bad luck," the victim said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

