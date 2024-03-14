5-year-old twins found dead in Bronx apartment were smothered, autopsy reveals

Chantee Lans has an update to the story which first broke in December.

Chantee Lans has an update to the story which first broke in December.

Chantee Lans has an update to the story which first broke in December.

Chantee Lans has an update to the story which first broke in December.

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) -- The 5-year-old twins who mysteriously died in their Bronx apartment were smothered, an autopsy determined.

The Medical Examiner recently ruled the deaths of the two children as homicides.

On the morning of December 18, 2023, police arrived at the sixth-floor apartment on East 175th Street.

The deaths of the 5-year-old boy and girl were being investigated as "a medical tragedy."

The boy had been exhibiting cold symptoms for about two weeks, including a runny nose and vomiting. His sister had an ear infection and was also vomiting and acting irrationally.

The mother of the twins said she last saw them alive at 5 a.m. that day. When the father learned of the children's condition that morning, he instructed his wife to take them to the emergency room. She responded that she would when they woke up, but they never did.

Police say the children were cold to the touch when their mother found them lifeless in their bed just after 11 that morning. She then called 911, reporting the children weren't moving. Attempts at CPR failed.

Police say the mother was so distraught that she had to be hospitalized for observation. She also underwent a psychological exam.

In December, the Medical Examiner's office told detectives there was no evidence of strangulation or bruising on their bodies.

The parents are immigrants from Ghana. Authorities say that the mother slept with the children in her bed.

The father is a home health attendant who slept at his job in Port Chester.

Their apartment was stocked with food, baby clothes and other necessities, and no drugs or paraphernalia were found.

Fire department readings in their apartment did not detect any abnormalities.

No charges were immediately filed against as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ | Victims want Bronx building owner held accountable after collapse

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the Bronx on residents who want the building owner held accountable after the collapse.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.