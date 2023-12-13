Victims want Bronx building owner held accountable after collapse; cleanup continues

Lindsay Tuchman reports from the Bronx on residents who want the building owner held accountable after the collapse.

The collapse happened at a seven-story occupied building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights, the Bronx on Monday.

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Residents of the building that partially collapsed in the Bronx this week say they want the building owner held accountable.

But first, the building needs to be made safe for the more than 150 residents to return and to figure out why it collapsed in the first place.

Preparations are now underway for an "emergency demolition" of the pieces left hanging on this collapsed corner. The floors and ceilings are still dangling.

The building collapsed partially Monday afternoon. Surveillance video from an MTA bus showed that sudden and frightening moment.

The goal is to have residents able to return eventually, but there's a lot of work to be done.

Clean up began on Tuesday.

It's still not known *why the collapse happened, but records show there were faade repair plans in place for March of 2021, originally postponed due to COVID, and despite getting a permit this year, still hadn't been fixed.

Plus, residents had submitted numerous other complaints.

City officials say they will be looking into changing some oversight policies.

We're a city of millions of buildings and 500-something inspectors," said Meera Joshi, NYC Deputy Mayor for Operations. "So we will never, with boots on the ground, get to every building."

"I believe in the concept of having outside individuals that are bonded, certified, go through necessary approvals," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Making sure we can get those private entities to do so is something I'm going to look at and examine and we can do it and make sure it's done safely."

As for the residents, the Red Cross says it has provided 44 households, which is 153 people including children, with emergency housing and other assistance.

