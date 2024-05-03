Attorney general releases bodycam video of deadly NYPD shooting of 19-year-old in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York officials have released police body camera video as part of the investigation into the deadly police shooting of Win Rozario.

Rozario, 19, died on March 27 following an encounter with the NYPD in Queens.

Police responded to a 911 call at 103rd Street and 101st Avenue and came across Rozario holding a pair of scissors.

Two officers fired their guns at Rozario. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New York Attorney General Letitia James's office released the bodycam video on Friday as part of a directive to increase transparency and help increase public trust.

His family released a statement after the new video was shared with the public:

"It's been over a month since we lost Win and our hearts are broken. We feel his absence every day. Reliving this is traumatic and painful. We wish it wasn't necessary for the video to be public. The video that was released makes it clear that Win should be alive but the police came and murdered him in our kitchen without any care for him or us. The police created a crisis and killed him in cold blood. The officers should be fired and prosecuted for murder as soon as possible."

The police department said the two officers involved remain on modified assignment and an officer on modified assignment does not carry a shield or firearm.

"Each year, the NYPD receives more than nine million calls for service, approximately 155,000 of which are emergency calls involving people in the throes of an emotional or mental health crisis," the NYPD said in a statement. "Less than 1 percent of those calls result in police using any form of force; even fewer encounters result in the use of deadly physical force. We continually seek to improve how we respond to requests for assistance, and we acknowledge that there is much work to be done. New Yorkers expect and deserve nothing less."

The attorney general's office is reviewing the incident.

Eyewitness News has details on the vigil to mourn 19-year-old Win Rozario.

