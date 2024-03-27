  • Full Story
Man with scissors shot by NYPD officers in Ozone Park

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 6:54PM
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A man was shot by police in the Ozone Park section of Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person on 103rd Street when they were confronted by the man with scissors.

The man who was shot was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

No officers were injured.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

