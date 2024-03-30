Community holds rally for 19-year-old shot and killed by police in Ozone Park

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- There was a large turnout Friday night for a vigil in Jackson Heights, Queens to mourn a teenager shot and killed by police.

Mourners say 19-year-old Win Rozario was a member of the Bangladeshi community and was going through a mental health crisis that deserved treatment - not force.

Rozario's mother called police Wednesday to their home in Ozone Park, saying her son was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, they were confronted by Rozario who was wielding scissors.

The officers initially fired their tasers at Rozario, in the living room kitchen of his second-floor home, but as his mother rushed to his aid, officials say "she accidentally knocked the tasers out of his body," rendering them ineffective.

They say Rozario then picked up the scissors and came at the officers again, forcing them to open fire.

He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the NYPD.

