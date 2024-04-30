61-year-old man, 6-month-old grandson killed by fallen tree in Verona, New Jersey: police

Lucy Yang has the breaking details from Verano, New Jersey.

VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people were killed, including a child, after being struck by a fallen tree in Verona, New Jersey on Monday night.

Verona Police say both victims, a 61-year-old man and his 6-month-old grandson, were found in the backyard of a home along East Lincoln Street and West Lincoln Street shortly after 7 p.m.

First responders found a tree in the backyard of the home had uprooted and landed on the two victims. They were pronounced dead.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall or if weather played a role, but according to Eyewitness News Meteorologist Lee Goldberg, three storms rolled by the town Monday evening: one at 4, 5 and 7 p.m., with the last one being the worst.

No further details have been given.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

