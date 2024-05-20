33-year-old man accused of attacking mechanic with bleach, smashing car windshield in Rochelle Park

ROCHELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 33-year-old man is accused of attacking a mechanic with bleach in Rochelle Park last week.
Police say Alonge Jones, of Hackensack, threw bleach in the victim's face and smashed his windshield at a vehicle service station on Rochelle Avenue on May 15.
The attack was caught on surveillance cameras, according to police.
Authorities say an investigation revealed that Jones' girlfriend had a confrontation with the mechanic the day prior.
The victim was taken was taken to a local hospital for an eye injury.
Jones is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
