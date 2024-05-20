Nassau County's 911 system experiencing outage. Here's where to call in case of an emergency

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County's 911 system is experiencing an outage Monday afternoon and officials have provided alternative numbers to call in case of an emergency.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says for a Fire emergency residents should call 516-742-3300.
If its a Police emergency call your local precinct:
First Precinct: (516) 573-6100
Second Precinct: (516) 573-6200
Third Precinct: (516) 573-6300
Fourth Precinct: (516) 573-6400
Fifth Precinct: (516) 573-6500
Sixth Precinct: (516) 573-6600
Seventh Precinct: (516) 573-6700
Eighth Precinct: (516) 573-6800
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
