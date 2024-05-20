Nassau County's 911 system experiencing outage. Here's where to call in case of an emergency

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County's 911 system is experiencing an outage Monday afternoon and officials have provided alternative numbers to call in case of an emergency.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says for a Fire emergency residents should call 516-742-3300.

If its a Police emergency call your local precinct:

First Precinct: (516) 573-6100

Second Precinct: (516) 573-6200

Third Precinct: (516) 573-6300

Fourth Precinct: (516) 573-6400

Fifth Precinct: (516) 573-6500

Sixth Precinct: (516) 573-6600

Seventh Precinct: (516) 573-6700

Eighth Precinct: (516) 573-6800

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.