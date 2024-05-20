  • Watch Now
Nassau County's 911 system experiencing outage. Here's where to call in case of an emergency

Monday, May 20, 2024 9:10PM
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Nassau County's 911 system is experiencing an outage Monday afternoon and officials have provided alternative numbers to call in case of an emergency.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says for a Fire emergency residents should call 516-742-3300.

If its a Police emergency call your local precinct:

First Precinct: (516) 573-6100

Second Precinct: (516) 573-6200

Third Precinct: (516) 573-6300

Fourth Precinct: (516) 573-6400

Fifth Precinct: (516) 573-6500

Sixth Precinct: (516) 573-6600

Seventh Precinct: (516) 573-6700

Eighth Precinct: (516) 573-6800

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

