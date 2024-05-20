Crews rescue worker in cherry picker trapped in power lines in Lynbrook | VIDEO

LYNBROOK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Emergency crews rescued a worker who was stuck in power lines in Nassau County on Monday afternoon.

It happened at a building under construction at Langdon Place and Broadway after 4 p.m.

NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the worker was rescued from 70 to 80 feet up in the air after his cherry picker got entangled in the wires.

A firefighter came up on a tower ladder to meet the worker and tether him before helping him make his way down to safety.

A second firefighter talked to the worker from the building under construction as the other firefighter came to his rescue.

Once he was safely on the ground, crews had to figure out how to get the cherry picker out of the wires.

The intersection was closed to traffic during the rescue.

