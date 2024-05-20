Police shoot Armonk man after arrest attempt turns violent

Two police officers and a man are recovering after an arrest attempt turned violent.

Two police officers and a man are recovering after an arrest attempt turned violent.

Two police officers and a man are recovering after an arrest attempt turned violent.

Two police officers and a man are recovering after an arrest attempt turned violent.

ARMONK -- Police shot a man twice today at a mansion in Westchester as EMTs were taking his 78-year-old mother to the hospital.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene in Armonk.

Police tell us while they were assisting the ambulance crew... They realized the son had two outstanding arrest warrants.

Officers say they tried to take the man into custody but he grabbed a knife and attacked one of them.

The other officer responded by opening fire.

The suspect is now at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both officers are being treated there as well.

ALSO READ | Man killed in Queens bodega in fight over beer, police say

Janice Yu reports the latest details from Rego Park.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.