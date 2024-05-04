Retired police officer fights back against attacker holding knife to her neck in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A week after a 60-year-old retired police officer had a knife to her throat, you can still see where the suspect pressed the blade into her neck.

The 60-year-old who wanted to remain anonymous, says she noticed two men in a black Hyundai SUV with tinted windows slowly following her for more than a block in Queens.

Then, last Saturday, just before 5 p.m., as she was walking down 146th Street in Flushing, just a half block from the LIE, the passenger got out of the vehicle, ran up behind her, and put a large fishing knife to her throat.

"He says 'just give it to me, just give me what you got, just give me what you got,' And I didn't have anything. And I told him I didn't have. I had four dollars," she said.

The woman said she told the man to take the money.

"And he was mad. He was angry. And he put his hand down my bra to see if I had cash in my bra," she added.

Investigators say she then punched the man with the knife square in his face.

"I broke his nose. He's got a broken nose," she said, "I jumped in the middle of the street and I said 'come back, I'm, not done with you yet."

The victim says she has two broken fingers from that punch.

Police say the men then jumped back in their vehicle and sped off.

Neighbors think they are targeting their block because just around the corner is the LIE - a quick getaway.

Terrified residents say it has happened on their block several times in the past several weeks.

The victim says the men appeared to be in their twenties. She said both had short dreadlocks. Both were wearing dark sweats and that their SUV had New Jersey plates.

