Friends bid farewell to cherished member of Upper East Side community with special sendoff

YORKVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Earl Wilcox has been a beacon of light on the Upper East Side, but Friday was a bittersweet celebration for a man who has given so much to the community as he prepares to move to Tampa to spend the last of his days.

"He did touch people. If one is going to measure success of a life on how many people they've touched in a positive way, there's nothing to be sad about," said 'The Mansion' owner John Philips.

Wilcox is going to live with his daughter after halting his chemo treatment for cancer. He became a fixture at The Mansion restaurant 25 years ago when the family that owned the eatery gave him food and odd jobs.

Wilcox's dedication led him to taking on a larger role in the restaurant.

"Earl would pick my children up from school daily. Earl is there. Earl is the last face I see at night and the first face I see in the morning," Phillips adds.

Wilcox had been homeless. He had such a warm personality. The Phillips family became aware of his living situation and provided him a place to stay. He became an iconic fixture in the community, and his departure has led to tears of joy and sadness.

"God is going to protect him and give him some wonderful days and beautiful days on the ocean. We are so grateful for that," said Yorkville resident Martha Gaul.

The restaurant had a going away party filled with balloons and lots of cake. It was a celebration for a person of significance.

"I did not know he was so loved in the community. I didn't know," said Wilcox's daughter, Latoya Lawrence.

Now everyone knows, and Wilcox is going to live with family that will continue to show him the same type of love he has received from the people who appreciate him so much.

"They really have the same sentiment. He always waves, smiles, even if they're having a bad day," Lawrence adds.

