15-year-old charged with murder of 17-year-old girl after ongoing dispute in Soundview

Anthony Johnson is in the Soundview section of the Bronx with details on the deadly stabbing of a 17-year-old girl.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed a 17-year-old after an ongoing dispute between the two.

Emery Mizell died following the fight outside the entrance 1105 Boynton Avenue, where the suspect lives, on Thursday evening.

The younger girl is accused of stabbing Mizell in the chest, killing her.

As many as 10 teens were present at the time. Two other teens, a boy and a girl, were interviewed as witnesses and released

The entire attack was captured on building surveillance video, which detectives are reviewing.

Detectives are looking into whether Mizell was the target of ongoing harassment by her peers.

Mizell lived nearby and was set to graduate high school next month.

The younger girl, who was not identified because of her age, was charged with murder.

