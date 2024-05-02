17-year-old girl dies of injuries after stabbing in Soundview

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager has died after she was stabbed in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to 1105 Boynton Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old female victim was stabbed in the chest, with an unknown object, and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three individuals have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

