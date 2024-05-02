  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

17-year-old girl dies of injuries after stabbing in Soundview

WABC logo
Thursday, May 2, 2024 8:40PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager has died after she was stabbed in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to 1105 Boynton Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

A 17-year-old female victim was stabbed in the chest, with an unknown object, and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in critical condition.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Three individuals have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW