Dozens arrested as NYPD clears out protests at NYU, New School

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens of people were arrested Friday morning when the NYPD cleared out protests at two Greenwich Village universities, NYU and The New School.

Of the arrests, 44 were made at The New School, and 13 at NYU.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell and Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry told Eyewitness News that both schools authorized actions late Thursday night.

The NYPD met overnight to begin planning the 6 a.m. operations.

Before the arrests, students at The New School were seen occupying the lobby with signs and tents.

Demonstrators gathered a day prior to chant and bang on instruments at the Greenwich Village school.

Counter-protesters appeared shortly after with the NYPD standing by. Scenes like this are becoming a familiar sight at Columbia, City College of New York, Fordham, and NYU.

Over at NYU, students had occupied an outside corridor filled with tents and signs.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos of the Hamilton Hall occupation at Columbia University, the NYPD says an officer unintentionally fired a shot in the building.

The NYPD said it would hold a briefing Friday morning on any updates on the school protests.

