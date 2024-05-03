NYPD investigating shot fired by officer during Columbia Univ. protest, no one was struck by bullet

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Amid the chaos of the Hamilton Hall occupation at Columbia University, the NYPD says an officer unintentionally fired a shot in the building.

Officials say the shot struck no one. The NYPD is investigating that incident as talks between police and New York City schools continue on the topic of protests.

Between Columbia and CCNY alone, 282 people were arrested, and police say 47 percent weren't affiliated with these schools.

In a press conference earlier this week, Mayor Eric Adams made it clear that he believes many people at these protests are not students and should not be there.

"Do we see familiar faces of people around the protests? And they came back substantiated on the Columbia grounds and other grounds that those who were professionals participated in training and participated in some of the activities," Adams said.

Student protesters countered that sentiment.

"The idea of us being outside agitators is false. We are all current students everyone had a connection to Columbia in one way or another in there," one student said.

Early Friday, dozens more people were arrested when the NYPD cleared out protests at two Greenwich Village universities, NYU and The New School.

On Friday morning, the NYPD will hold a press conference on any updates in the school protests.

