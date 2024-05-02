Protesters unaffiliated with CCNY, Columbia made up for quarter of arrests: police

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Of the hundreds arrested during protests at City College of New York and Columbia University, police say a quarter of them were found to have no affiliation with the schools.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials announced that about 300 people were arrested overnight in intense protests at both city schools.

"There were individuals on the campus that should not have been there," Adams said. "There were people who are professionals." "We know the terminology 'outside agitator' was used during the civil rights movement, when people attempted to show that the movement was not legitimate, and we understand that."

For some, the term "outside agitator" brings back memories of the civil rights movement. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously wrote about being called an outside agitator in the now-historic letter from the Birmingham jail in April 1963.

Fast forward 60 years, and outside agitators are now being accused of influencing the protests at Columbia University.

New police body cam video shows how officers reclaimed the university's Hamilton Hall from occupying protesters. The NYPD used power saws to cut through chains, and battering rams to break into locked rooms.

"They tried to try to lock us out. But the NYPD and the people of the city of New York will never be locked out. And we will always work together to keep our students safe," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

To the left, it shows a grid labeled "security," and appears to be a schedule of two-hour shifts. Written in the center of the chalkboard, "No. 1 -- attack when your enemy is weak, and when you are strong. No. 2 -- political power comes from the barrel of a gun." To the right of the chalkboard was a game plan for the worst and best-case scenarios.

"This is not what we saw years ago. This is completely different," said former NYPD Commissioner Robert Boyce.

The NYPD directed attention to 68-year-old Sami Al-Arian, an accused terrorist deported to Turkey in 2015, who posted a picture of his wife in the tent encampment at Columbia.

"We saw evidence of training, we saw a shift in tactics that were being used," Adams said.

Though city officials touted what they deemed a successful operation, Adams noted this is an ongoing process. Protesters don't seem to be backing down.

"Columbia University broke every written and unwritten rule of university norms by inviting a swat team," Columbia student Cameron Jones said.

Arraignments have already started n the most serious charges of the 282 arrests.

Columbia officials are still restricting access to campus, even as students begin to move out of their housing. The NYPD is set to remain on school grounds until graduation.

