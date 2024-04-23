More than 150 arrests made during pro-Palestinian protests at NYU in Greenwich Village

Reagan Medgie reports that classes at Columbia are hybrid for the rest of the year.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A huge turnout of pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrating at NYU in Greenwich Village have been arrested.

They defied a 4 p.m. deadline on Monday to disperse from Gould Plaza in front of the School of Business.

A mix of students and outsiders, more than 150 people, were arrested.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said that they received a letter from NYU, with a request to clear out Gould Plaza after "individuals" refused to comply with the repeated requests to disperse.

It remained peaceful as police made many arrests, as students not protesting try to concentrate on their studies.

"I just think it's kind of a disruption because people are trying to go to the library like I am. This is quite a problem getting to the library," a student said.

"We're getting close to the end of the semester right?" Eyewitness News Reporter Jim Dolan said.

"Yeah, with finals everyone just wants to study," a student said.

Meantime, Columbia University enters it's seventh day of protest on Tuesday.

Students are demanding the school divest from companies they say profit from Israel's human rights violations.

Their commencement is in jeopardy as it usually takes place on the lawn where an encampment of protesters remains.

Meanwhile, at Yale University in Connecticut, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protestors were blocking an intersection and chanting outside of the Schwarzmann Center.

A New Haven, Connecticut, police spokesperson said about 45 protesters were arrested at Yale on Monday morning and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. All were being released on promises to appear in court later.

