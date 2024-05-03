Bodega owners express need to arm themselves after rash of robberies

MOUNT HOPE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A rash of armed bodega holdups across New York City are leaving owners so frustrated that some are considering arming themselves.

"The guy called me at 5:00 in the morning. There were five kids, 14, 15 years old - they rob him," said bodega clerk Regq El-Masfi.

Five teens made a run on a cash register and were searching for more behind the counter of a Bronx bodega. The 65-year-old clerk did not want any trouble - especially with them waving a gun.

"He scared. He told me, you know, and he's 65 years old," added El-Masfi.

On Friday afternoon the United Bodegas of America sounded the alarm - owners saying there has been a troubling increase in armed robberies, citing 16 last month.

"The month of April has been the month from hell for us. April 6, April 23 - we've had five armed robberies from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.," said Fernando Mateo.

The incident in the Bronx happened about two weeks ago at the Tremont Express Deli Grocery at the intersection of East Tremont and Anthony Avenue in Mount Hope.

"Five of them went in there with guns and they robbed this small bodega. Sometimes tow stand outside and three go in," Mateo added.

Governor Hochul has been increasing resources to address retail theft, announcing last month five million dollars to help bodegas and groceries beef up security. However, this is more than just shoplifting - it is armed robbery, which is way more serious for bodega owners.

"We need more money, more protection - we need more cops," said Radhamés Rodríguez.

The NYPD has yet to announce this particular crime trend, but all of the incidents are under investigation.

