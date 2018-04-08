A Long Island man is under arrest after police say he drove while intoxicated early Sunday with a 9-month-old child in the car.Nassau County police say 911 received a call for a 2001 Honda CRV striking a tree on Clearstream Avenue in Valley Stream at about 2:20 a.m.A witness said the driver struck a tree, exited the vehicle, grabbed a car seat with a crying baby and fled the scene on foot eastbound on Clearstream Avenue.When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Kevin Caceres at the corner of Clearstream Avenue and Cedar Street.Officers observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath, according to police.Caceres was arrested, and his 9-month-old daughter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. She was released to her mother.Caceres is facing mulitple charges, including aggravated while intoxicated-Leandra's Law.----------