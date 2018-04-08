Man charged with DWI with baby in car in Valley Stream

(Nassau County Police photo)

Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man is under arrest after police say he drove while intoxicated early Sunday with a 9-month-old child in the car.

Nassau County police say 911 received a call for a 2001 Honda CRV striking a tree on Clearstream Avenue in Valley Stream at about 2:20 a.m.

A witness said the driver struck a tree, exited the vehicle, grabbed a car seat with a crying baby and fled the scene on foot eastbound on Clearstream Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old Kevin Caceres at the corner of Clearstream Avenue and Cedar Street.

Officers observed that he had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath, according to police.

Caceres was arrested, and his 9-month-old daughter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. She was released to her mother.

Caceres is facing mulitple charges, including aggravated while intoxicated-Leandra's Law.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwi with childleandra's lawdrunk drivingValley StreamNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower
Town mourns after 15 die in collision of truck, hockey team bus
Trump warns of 'big price to pay' following suspected poison gas attack in Syria
5 injured when fire races through home in Queens
Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order; 4 arrested
Police block protesters from crossing Cuomo Bridge
LI man charged with driving while impaired after pedestrian fatally struck
Parkland survivor, Sharpton announce NYC anti-gun violence rally
Show More
Weather still looks, feels like winter across much of US
Body suspected to be from cliff crash that killed family found
New York Rangers fire head coach Alain Vigneault
German police searching for motive in fatal van attack
Report: Pilots warned company about helicopter safety before crash
More News