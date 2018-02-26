Passenger detained after sliding down plane's emergency chute at Newark Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was detained after sliding down a plane's emergency chute at Newark Airport.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A passenger on United Airlines flight out of Newark Airport apparently didn't want to wait aboard a delayed flight one minute longer.

Port Authority police say Troy Fattun, 25, of Micronesia opened the emergency exit and slid down the inflated chute.

It happened Sunday night at around 10 p.m. Police say they responded to the report of a disorderly passenger aboard United Flight 1640 bound for Tampa, Florida.

Fattun, a U.S. national, was immediately detained upon landing on the ground and charges against him are pending.

As a result, the flight and all aboard were delayed. The flight finally departed at 12:09 a.m. and arrived in Tampa at 2:51 a.m.


United Airlines released a statement:
"While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide. Following an aircraft swap, the flight departed for Tampa at 12:09 a.m. local time."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
United Airlinespassengerslidenewark liberty international airportnewark international airportNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside mall bathroom
Kevin Smith says he suffered 'massive heart attack'
Man fatally stabbed at Queens bus stop
Man held without bail in 'unprovoked' fatal library stabbing
EXCLUSIVE: Mother speaks out after young daughter shown porn in public
4 dead, 4 injured after explosion in English city
Show More
Ceremony remembers victims of 1993 WTC bombing
United Airlines flight from Newark suffers blown tire
WATCH: Family rescued from balcony as intense fire burns
Shots fired at Freeport police, suspect in custody
Police arrest suspected shooter in murder of New Jersey boy
More News
Top Video
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Mom of 3 hurt in Central Park tree fall speaking out
New York City's hidden museum
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video