Man dies after being pulled from water at Port Jefferson Marina boat launch by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang reports from Port Jefferson on the accident.

Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man was killed after he somehow drove off the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch on Monday night.

Suffolk County police say they got a 911 call at 7:10 p.m. after someone spotted the car traveling eastbound on 25A, and off the boat launch located off West Broadway Avenue and Barnum Avenue in Port Jefferson Village.

Sixth Precinct Officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli responded and jumped into the water and pulled a 71-year-old man that was trapped in his vehicle which was completely submerged.

Port Jefferson Village Fire Department and Setauket Fire Department also responded and also went into the water to help extricate the victim.

The victim died on his way to Stony Brook Hospital.

The officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for hypothermia, according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

This is the third time a car has gone into water at the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch this year alone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentwater rescuePort JeffersonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
NYPD investigating attempted kidnapping
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Bernie Sanders supports de Blasio on New York visit
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Show More
Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is canceled
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
More News
Top Video
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
Eyewitness News holds AccuWeather Town Hall at Hofstra
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Eyewitness News Update
More Video