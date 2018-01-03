A man has died after he was punched by another man and fell onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.NYPD officials said the ordeal started as an argument between two strangers at the Jay Street-MetroTech Subway Station in Downtown Brooklyn at about 2:30 p.m.An 18-year-old man got into an argument with and punched a man in his 60s, police said. The man in his 60s was knocked unconscious and fell onto the southbound R train tracks.The man was pulled up to the platform before a train arrived, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending.R trains are running with delays and bypassing Jay St-MetroTech in both directions.