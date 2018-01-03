SUBWAY CRIME

Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

Joe Torres has more on the man who died after he was punched and fell onto the subway tracks.

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
A man has died after he was punched by another man and fell onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

NYPD officials said the ordeal started as an argument between two strangers at the Jay Street-MetroTech Subway Station in Downtown Brooklyn at about 2:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man got into an argument with and punched a man in his 60s, police said. The man in his 60s was knocked unconscious and fell onto the southbound R train tracks.

The man was pulled up to the platform before a train arrived, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a short time later.

The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending.

R trains are running with delays and bypassing Jay St-MetroTech in both directions.
