A man trying to flee the country has been arrested in connection with a dispute over a parking spot that led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.The NYPD said 23-year-old Omari Dahan came home to find his driveway blocked, and started honking his horn. A man came out from a nearby home and they got into a fight.During this altercation, Dahan's 28-year-old brother came out of the house to help his brother. The fight then escalated and the 23-year-old was stabbed in the chest, and his brother was stabbed in the arm.The younger Dahan died at the hospital. His brother was not seriously injured.The attacker in the incident fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and officers began working to figure out who was behind the stabbing.Police said that based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, they developed a person of interest in the case -- 41-year-old Jems John Paul.Detectives placed a travel alert on that man and got a call back later that he had booked a flight on JetBlue to Port au Prince, Haiti.Officers went to the airport ahead of his flight and were able to arrest him. He was identified in a lineup and is expected to face charges.This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.