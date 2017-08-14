Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the latest in the search for two suspects involved in a fatal parking spot dispute.

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man trying to flee the country has been arrested in connection with a dispute over a parking spot that led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.

The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.

The NYPD said 23-year-old Omari Dahan came home to find his driveway blocked, and started honking his horn. A man came out from a nearby home and they got into a fight.

During this altercation, Dahan's 28-year-old brother came out of the house to help his brother. The fight then escalated and the 23-year-old was stabbed in the chest, and his brother was stabbed in the arm.

The younger Dahan died at the hospital. His brother was not seriously injured.

The attacker in the incident fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and officers began working to figure out who was behind the stabbing.

Police said that based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, they developed a person of interest in the case -- 41-year-old Jems John Paul.

Detectives placed a travel alert on that man and got a call back later that he had booked a flight on JetBlue to Port au Prince, Haiti.

Officers went to the airport ahead of his flight and were able to arrest him. He was identified in a lineup and is expected to face charges.

This is a developing story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingBergen BeachBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
SUV carrying BBQ grill explodes when woman lights up
Actor, Brooklyn native Joe Bologna dies at 82
Police: Heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Long Island
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
Rowdy welcome expected for President Trump's NYC visit
VIDEO: Officers take down man on subway tracks
Show More
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol seized at Mexico resorts
Authorities: Woman tried to poison grandma with anti-freeze
2 critical after boat hits jetty near Woodbridge, NJ
'Everyone's hearts are aching': Cities hold vigils in wake of Charlottesville attack
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Bond denied for suspect in Virginia rally death
How to get tickets to Frozen the musical
More Video