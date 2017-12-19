Queens man gets life in prison for killing NYPD Detective Brian Moore

Stacey Sager reports on sentencing day for Demetrius Blackwell in the murder of an NYPD detective

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
The Queens man found guilty on all counts in the death of a New York City police detective in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Demetrius Blackwell, 37, was convicted last month of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Detective Brian Moore, who was shot in the head while on patrol with his partner.

Moore was just 25 years old, but he was already a decorated NYPD officer with more than 150 arrests. He was posthumously promoted to the rank of Detective.

"We're paid to do this job," Patrolmen's Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said after the verdict. "Our families are not. Their courage is overwhelming and gives us all the strength we need to do this difficult job."

In closing arguments following a three-week trial, prosecutors said Blackwell was more concerned about who won the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout as Moore lay dying at a hospital.

"He's remorseless and just doesn't give a damn," Queens Assistant District Attorney Dan Saunders said.

Moore and Officer Erik Jansen were in street clothes in an unmarked car when they attempted to stop Blackwell, who was suspected of carrying a handgun.

Authorities say Blackwell opened fire, striking Moore in the head. He died two days later.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
