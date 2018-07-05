Man fatally shot in back of head after argument in Crown Heights deli

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on family outrage after a man was murdered inside a Crown Heights deli

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 28-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

Police said the victim, Khadeem Anderson, got into an argument with someone inside a deli on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights around 5 a.m. When Anderson turned to leave, he was shot in the head from behind.

Anderson's girlfriend ran out of the deli and ran to tell his mother.

"That's my heart, that's my child," said Angeleta Lewis, the victim's mother. "I have four sons. They never grew up in the street."

The victim leaves behind a 2-year-old son.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the man they are looking for in connection with the murder.


Police say he was seen wearing a white t-shirt, multicolored shorts, white socks, and dark colored sandals.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbodegaCrown HeightsBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News