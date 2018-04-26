Exclusive: Friends of Lynbrook man killed along LIRR platform speak out

Karl Aarseth, Jr. (FLINCH And BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.)

By
LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) --
Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the friends of a Lynbrook man who was killed near a Long Island Rail Road platform earlier this month.

Karl Aarseth, Jr., 65, was killed April 5 around 8:11pm at the Lynbrook LIRR station.

His friends tell Eyewitness News exclusively that Aarseth was coming back from the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center when the incident occurred.

"I just really hope they investigate it and find out exactly what took place because everything seems to be up in the air of exactly what happened," the victim's friend Joe Martino said.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told Eyewitness News that when the train arrived at the station that night, people got off and on the train as usual. The conductor of the train reported seeing a man's shoulder bump up against the train as it was leaving the station. Aarseth was then pulled by the train along the platform. The train eventually stopped. Investigators are still trying to determine how far Aarseth was dragged and what caused him to be dragged.

According to his friends, Aarseth had recently retired from an insurance company. They said he was a history and a car buff and was looking forward to traveling to all of the U.S. National Parks.

"Very healthy, intelligent guy, smart, sharp," the victim's friend and landlord Peter Djeljevic said.

The MTA said in a statement to Eyewitness News: "Safety is the LIRR's top priority, and our hearts go out to all those who knew him. In order to understand what happened and how similar events might be prevented, we are fully participating in the federal investigation into this tragic accident."

