LAKE HOPATCONG, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in New Jersey say a man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Lake Hopatcong in Morris County.
The victim, 39-year-old Brian Petronaci of Hopatcong, was found by police at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Detectives say the snowmobile struck a rock in the area of Liffy Island, which is located across from the Lake Forest Yacht Club, causing the vehicle to crash into trees.
Petronaci was pronounced dead at the scene.
