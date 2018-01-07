Police in New Jersey say a man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Lake Hopatcong in Morris County.The victim, 39-year-old Brian Petronaci of Hopatcong, was found by police at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.Detectives say the snowmobile struck a rock in the area of Liffy Island, which is located across from the Lake Forest Yacht Club, causing the vehicle to crash into trees.Petronaci was pronounced dead at the scene.----------