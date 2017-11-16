Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K in the Bronx

Derick Waller has the details of the robery from the Morrisania section.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a man of a bag reportedly containing $190,400 in cash.



The robbery happened Tuesday, November 7 in the lobby of an apartment building near E. 169th St. and Prospect Ave. in the Morrisania section of The Bronx. The victim, Abul Deh says he doesn't know his attackers and just moved to the area from West Africa. He says the money was to open a restaurant in Manhattan. Deh says he doesn't have a bank account, so that is why he was carrying the money.


A man in a black Adidas jacket walked up the stairs past Deh and grabbed the victim's bag, dragging him up the stairs. An accomplice ran up behind and tackled the victim, before snatching the bag and running out the front door. Deh says that one of the suspects dropped his phone, and police currently have that as evidence.

Deh is currently staying with his nephew in the Bronx, and travels back and forth from Washington D.C. in the meantime.

Investigators are treating this as a legitimate robbery. Anyone with information should go to NYPDcrimestoppers.com, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, in Spanish at 1-877-57-PISTA or text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIPS577.
