A 24-year-old Bronx man said Wednesday he plans to sue the NYPD over his claim that he was wrongfully arrested and charged.Joshua McCallum insists officials have the wrong guy after he was charged with attempted rape, burglary and sexual abuse in August.Police maintained McCallum choked and groped a 74-year-old woman as she stepped off the elevator in her building in the Melrose section of the Bronx. He was arrested and released on bail.McCallum is seen on surveillance video with the alleged victim in the elevator, but he says he never touched her and that he was there to smoke marijuana.The victim reportedly suffers from dementia and admitted she never saw the suspect's face, and the description she gave police of her attacker differed from what McCallum was wearing at the time.The Bronx District Attorney's Office said there are some credibility issues with the alleged victim, who apparently decided to stop cooperating in the case. That meant they couldn't go forward and dropped the charges.McCallum was initially fired from this job, but he started working again Wednesday.