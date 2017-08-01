California man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland

(Left) Aramazd Andressian Sr. is seen in court on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. (Right) Aramazd Andressian Jr. is seen in a photo provided by family.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
LOS ANGELES --
A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his 5-year-old son after a family trip to Disneyland, setting off a search for the boy that lasted more than two months before his body was found near a lake.

Prosecutors contend 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. killed his son Aramazd Andressian Jr. to get back at his estranged wife. Investigators have refused to say how the boy was killed or what evidence linked the father to the boy's death.

The boy's mother, Ana Estevez, was loudly weeping in the front row of the courtroom as she held the urn with her son's ashes. She was surrounded by family members - all holding hands and sobbing.

Andressian Sr. entered the plea to first-degree murder in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra. He previously pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and was being held on $10 million bail.

Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators have said they believe the boy was killed April 21 after a family trip to Disneyland. The next day, his father was found passed out in a park and police began searching for the boy.

Andressian had taken prescription pills and was found in a car doused in gasoline in an apparent suicide attempt, sheriff's officials have said.

The boy's body was found on June 30 near Lake Cachuma outside Santa Barbara - about 145 miles (233 kilometers) away from Anaheim, where Disneyland is located.

Andressian told investigators that he drove to the lake the day his son was killed. Investigators had searched the lake several times before the boy's remains were discovered but have not said what led them to the body.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murderchild deathfather charged
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
New allegations surface in South Pasadena murder trial
South Pasadena dad charged w/ killing son pleads not guilty
Top Stories
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
Police: Escaped prisoner kills assistant warden's stepdaughter
Show More
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Juveniles accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer: Sources
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos