Police searching for suspects who punched, kicked and slashed man in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a group of young men wanted in a brutal attack on a man in Brooklyn.

The incident happened June 23 at the intersection of 73rd Street and 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge.

According to the NYPD, five attackers punched, kicked and slashed a 21-year-old man with an unknown sharp object on the top of the head, across the face, and on the left arm.

The suspects fled the scene on foot towards 72nd Street.

The victim suffered lacerations to the three areas of his body where he was slashed and was taken to Lutheran Hospital where he received stitches.

The NYPD issued the following descriptions:
The first individual is a male, Hispanic, late teens to early twenties, with black hair, a beard, and sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The second individual is a male, Hispanic, late teens to early twenties; with black hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

The third individual is a male, Hispanic, late teens to early twenties; with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, last seen wearing a baseball hat, t-shirt, and shorts.

The fourth individual is a male, Hispanic, late teens to early twenties; last seen wearing a plaid jumpsuit and backwards baseball hat.

The fifth individual is a male, Black, late teens to early twenties, last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

