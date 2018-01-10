NYPD questioning person-of-interest in sexual assault of woman using walker

Derick Waller reports from the Bronx.

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD says they believe they have the man in custody who was wanted for stalking and sexually assaulting a woman who gets around with a walker.

Detectives picked up a man, who may be homeless, in the Bronx Wednesday morning. Neighbors identified him from the surveillance video released by police Tuesday night.

The attack happened Monday night around 6:30 p.m. near East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section of The Bronx. It's in the city's 52nd precinct.

Police say they are questioning the man identified as being in the surveillance video. The 64-year-old victim was stalked for some time and followed into her apartment building. The suspect is accused of pushing his way into her apartment and dragging her to the bedroom where she was sexually assaulted.

A man who works at a nearby store said members of the Special Victims Unit were in the area interviewing witnesses, gathering video and handing out fliers.



So far, no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

