NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --The NYPD says they believe they have the man in custody who was wanted for stalking and sexually assaulting a woman who gets around with a walker.
Detectives picked up a man, who may be homeless, in the Bronx Wednesday morning. Neighbors identified him from the surveillance video released by police Tuesday night.
The attack happened Monday night around 6:30 p.m. near East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue in the Norwood section of The Bronx. It's in the city's 52nd precinct.
Police say they are questioning the man identified as being in the surveillance video. The 64-year-old victim was stalked for some time and followed into her apartment building. The suspect is accused of pushing his way into her apartment and dragging her to the bedroom where she was sexually assaulted.
A man who works at a nearby store said members of the Special Victims Unit were in the area interviewing witnesses, gathering video and handing out fliers.
This flyer is circulating in the Norwood section of The Bronx — police looking for a suspected rapist accused of following a woman into her building. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/LHK4eKHVxg— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 10, 2018
So far, no charges have been filed.
