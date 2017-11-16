New video of a violent robbery in The Bronx — in the bag? Nearly $200,000, police say. Details on Eyewitness News #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/o9iCx85nmy — Derick Waller ABC7NY (@wallerABC7) November 16, 2017

The NYPD are looking for two men seen on surveillance video robbing a man of a bag reportedly containing $190,400 in cash.The robbery happened Tuesday, November 7 in the lobby of an apartment building near E. 169th St. and Prospect Ave. in the Morrisania section of The Bronx.A man in a black Adidas jacket walked up the stairs past the victim and grabbed the victim's bag, dragging him up the stairs. An accomplice ran up behind and tackled the victim, before snatching the bag and running out the front door.Police said the victim is a 45-year-old African national who lives in Virginia and was attempting to transfer money to his son, who lives in the Bronx.Investigators are treating this as a legitimate robbery. Anyone with information should go to NYPDcrimestoppers.com, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS, in Spanish at 1-877-57-PISTACHIO or text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIPS577.